Doja Cat has kicked off The Scarlet Tour – and this is the setlist for the show.

The artist performed the first night of the tour on 31 October in San Francisco, playing fan-favourite tracks alongside her biggest hits.

The arena tour is in support of her fourth studio album, Scarlet which was released in September.

The setlist features the likes of “Agora Hills”, “Demons“, “Attention” and global hit “Paint the Town Red” from the LP.

She also performs hits including “Woman”, “Say So”, “Need to Know” and “Kiss Me More” during the show.

Doja Cat performing a new tropical arrangement of “Say So” tonight during #TheScarletTour pic.twitter.com/2pOwTQ7FhE — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) November 1, 2023

Doja Cat and a Giant Spider Performing DEMONS pic.twitter.com/OvQJ99Clji — Angel is HERE!! (@JussaStan) November 1, 2023

The tour will head to venues across North America in November and December including Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn and finishing up in Chicago.

She also recently teased a UK leg of the tour during an interview with Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1.

The presenter asked Doja Cat: “When can we drag you back over to the UK?”.

“I’ll be there very soon, and I miss you guys very much, so I’ll be there,” the rapper replied.

They then “shook” on the promise and Doja responded “absolutely, innit” in a British accent.

Ahead of the UK and European dates being announced, you can find out everything we know so far including setlist and ticket details below.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available for the North American tour dates via Ticketmaster.

They’re priced from $79, with various tickets still available including floor seating and upper tiers.

What’s the Doja Cat setlist?

WYM Freestyle

Demons

Tia Tamera

Shutcho

Agora Hills

Attention

Often

Red Room

Balut

Gun

Ain’t Shit

Woman

Say So

Get Into It (Yuh)

Need to Know

Kiss Me More

Paint the Town Red

Streets

F**k the Girls (FTG)

97

Can’t Wait

Go Off

Ouchies

Wet Vagina

Who are the support acts?

The rapper is joined by guests Ice Spice and Doechii across the run. They’ll perform at various dates across the tour.

Ice Spice performed on the opening night of the tour, while Doechii will join The Scarlet Tour on 21 November in Miami.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Deli”, “Princess Diana” and “Munch (Feelin’ U)” from Ice Spice and “Pms”, “Stressed” and “Persuasive” from Doechii.

31 October – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

2 November – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

3 November – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

5 November – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

6 November – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

8 November – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

10 November – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

13 November – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

15 November – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

16 November – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

19 November – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

21 November – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

24 November – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

26 November – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

27 November – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

29 November – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

30 November – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

2 December – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

4 December – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

7 December – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

8 December – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

10 December – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

11 December – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

13 December – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

Support Key: # with Doechii and * with Ice Spice