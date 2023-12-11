Shane Dawson welcomes twins with Ryland Adams via surrogate

Shane Dawson is officially a parent after welcoming twin boys with his partner Ryland Adams.

The YouTube star revealed that he and his husband named their sons Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw – Yaw being Dawson’s real surname.

Announcing the exciting news to fans, Dawson posted a series of sweet photos of their family of four to Instagram – but noted that fans wouldn’t be seeing much of their baby boys in the future.

Shane Dawson has welcomed twins with his husband Ryland Adams. (gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw. Born 12/7,” the caption read.

“There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare.

“We probably won’t be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination. We are so unbelievably grateful.

“Thank you for the love and support during this entire process. We can’t wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one. – Shane and Ryland.”

You may like to watch

The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, announced this summer that they were expecting twins via surrogacy.

Dawson and Adams detailed their plans for parenthood on YouTube, explaining that they had chosen two “optimal” male embryos – one with Dawson’s sperm and the other with Adams’.

“This is the craziest experience of my whole life,” Dawson told fans at the time. “This is a moment that we’ve been waiting for forever and I can’t believe it’s happening!”

Since then, the two internet stars have been keeping their subscribers up to date on their surrogacy journey.

Dawson has been dating fellow vlogger Ryland Adams since 2016 – one year after he came out to fans as bisexual.

The two dated for three years before Dawson proposed to Adams.

Announcing their engagement to Twitter (now known as X), Adams shared a snap of the ring and told his followers: “We’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!!”

we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!! pic.twitter.com/vFHPU8e8m5 — Ryland Adams (@Ryland_Adams) March 20, 2019

Adams and Dawson officially married this January at a courthouse in Colorado and, of course, vlogged the entire experience.

In the video, Dawson told viewers: “We’re getting married today!”, to which Adams added: “I honestly can’t believe it!”

Later on in the video, Adams joked: “It’s about time that the two of us got married” before lamenting that they hope to have kids soon.

Now that dream has become a reality, too.

Congratulations to the new parents!