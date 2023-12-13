The truth about polyamory

Model and YouTuber Ari Fitz has spoken to PinkNews about polyamory and some of the misconceptions around non-monogamous relationships.

The non-monogamous vlogger admits that polyamory can be difficult, but it’s how he feels he can stay true to himself.

“It’s been hard, it was really hard to figure out how to do it in a way that was really honouring myself and also honouring my partners,” he said.

Non-monogamy refers to any relationship style that involves more than two people. It can involve polyamory and open relationships.

Fritz explained that he chooses to engage in non-monogamy because he wanted to commit to more than just one person.

“I think that is a really good take, a lot of people are like: ‘Oh, you have commitment issues’, and I say, ‘Yeah, I guess so’, but through my commitment issues I was able to find a way of loving that really, really serves me.”

One of Fritz’s top tips if you are thinking of practising non-monogamy is to “figure out what you want” and to realise that what you want could change.

“It’s cool to have this freedom,” he said. “It’s so nice to have the freedom to explore love in a lot of different ways and to figure out what it is exactly that I do want.

“I think that is one of the biggest and most beautiful things that I’ve gained from being non-monogamous.”

Before he decided on a polyamorous lifestyle, Fritz was worried that meeting someone new could take away from the relationship he already had.

“I felt I wasn’t allowed to have feelings for [numerous] people at the same time and if I was developing feelings for someone new, that that was in some way showing I wasn’t fulfilled in the other relationship,” he said.