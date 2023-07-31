Good Omens fans distraught by season 2 finale: ‘How dare you leave me like that’

Good Omens season two ended on a bittersweet note for Aziraphale and Crowley and fans are in their feelings.

Good Omens introduced viewers to angelic rare-book seller Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and cynical demon Crowley (David Tennant), who teamed up to save the world from an apocalypse.

While the first season adapted the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, season two, which arrived on Amazon Prime on 28 July, draws from plans the two authors had for an unpublished sequel – and answers a question fans have long asked: whether Aziraphale and Crowley would finally admit their undying love for one another and become the power couple we all deserve.

But, there’s a devastating plot twist. Warning – spoilers ahead.

The new season begins with archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) showing up at Aziraphale’s doorstep naked and with no memory of who he is. Heaven and hell will stop at nothing to track him down – even if it means war.

In the season finale, Gabriel decides to leave his heavenly job to pursue a relationship with the satanic love of his life, Beelzebub.

This inspires Crowley to admit his own feelings for Aziraphale. In a moment of courage he delivers an impassioned speech about why the two should be together.

ive watched this video at least a hundred times pic.twitter.com/pKfYD8mQAd — claire。 (@ibuprof_en) July 30, 2023

Unfortunately, the gulf between them is too big. Aziraphale is offered Gabriel’s old job and chooses to return to heaven, against Crowley’s wishes for the duo to run away together.

In a last ditch attempt to profess his love, Crowley kisses a distraught Aziraphale, but to no avail.

Aziraphale simply says “I forgive you”, as an anguished Crowley runs out of the bookstore.

Since season one eager viewers have noted the very obvious romantic tension between the angel and demon. This led to countless pieces of fan art and almost 45,000 stories about the couple on fanfiction site Archive of Our Own.

Naturally, many fans are upset after the happy ending they so desperately wanted was snatched away.

“OK, but why did that kiss make me feel everything that Crowley and Aziraphale must have been feeling like? It felt like this scene took a shovel to my chest and then stabbed it into my heart. Repeatedly,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I cant believe we got the kiss we’ve been begging for and it’s like this. This was cruel. Not like this Neil,” another added.

I'm not going to forgive all this emotional damage to @neilhimself until he brings out a season 3. I'M TEARS BRO. #GoodOmens2 pic.twitter.com/5HUcEqeyzh — sofía (@user_12082006) July 28, 2023

You can totally feel the desperation on crowley's kiss and the complete defeat on his face when azi said that he forgives him. I can't properly breath from crying, please give them a happy ending 😭 #GoodOmens2 #GoodOmens2Spoilers pic.twitter.com/G3S86a2mJF — ren (@peliculaluvr) July 28, 2023

the way you can literally see aziraphale fighting the urge to kiss crowley back, i will never know peace pic.twitter.com/NnoZ8fXBjA — hannah ╱ go2 spoilers (@iIsafausts) July 30, 2023

It's the fact that aziraphale was so hesitant to return the kiss but you could see how much he wanted to, like that was insane acting from Michael Sheen I'm so unwell right now#GoodOmens2 #GoodOmens2Spoilers — fallen! dan♡ of the endless ☥ (@isolatedbug) July 28, 2023

no because this was not just their first kiss together… this was probably their first kiss EVER. I’m so ill pic.twitter.com/ZVuROCQQVS — Delaney (retired ☕️) (@TGoodomens) July 30, 2023

That was a HOW DARE YOU LEAVE ME LIKE THAT kiss, it was full of anger and resentment and love… oh I can't do this right now — fallen! dan♡ of the endless ☥ (@isolatedbug) July 28, 2023

i don’t think you understand crowley’s speech/confession quite literally just killed me off pic.twitter.com/cYLbGqymQS — elise 🍂 (@tksbeloved) July 28, 2023

it feels like crowleys last desperate attempt at making aziraphale change his mind and leave with him but also crowley realising that it might be the end and that hed never get to kiss him and he couldnt stand the thought of it ill kms pic.twitter.com/9bGruxIama — kaiden ☘ (@gh0stbra1nz) July 28, 2023

Good Omens’ Michael Sheen on ‘heartbreaking’ ending

The cast and crew have also shared their thoughts on the long-awaited kiss and heart-wrenching end.

“We always knew where they were going to get to at the end of this particular part of the story,” Sheen told IGN.

“And I think retrospectively thinking about that, it made it a more, I think, interesting and exciting journey to be able to seed in things all the way along that would mean that endpoint that they get to be as difficult and as satisfying and as challenging and heartbreaking and all the rest of the things that you would want it to be.”

Elsewhere, producer Sarah-Kate Fenelon told Radio Times: “The end of episode six will break people’s hearts and it will be, probably, what they want – but not in a way that they expect – which is the best kind of writing.”

Good Omens has not yet been renewed for a third season. Seasons one and two are available to stream on Prime Video.