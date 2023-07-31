Good Omens fans distraught by season 2 finale: ‘How dare you leave me like that’
Good Omens season two ended on a bittersweet note for Aziraphale and Crowley and fans are in their feelings.
Good Omens introduced viewers to angelic rare-book seller Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and cynical demon Crowley (David Tennant), who teamed up to save the world from an apocalypse.
While the first season adapted the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, season two, which arrived on Amazon Prime on 28 July, draws from plans the two authors had for an unpublished sequel – and answers a question fans have long asked: whether Aziraphale and Crowley would finally admit their undying love for one another and become the power couple we all deserve.
But, there’s a devastating plot twist. Warning – spoilers ahead.
The new season begins with archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) showing up at Aziraphale’s doorstep naked and with no memory of who he is. Heaven and hell will stop at nothing to track him down – even if it means war.
In the season finale, Gabriel decides to leave his heavenly job to pursue a relationship with the satanic love of his life, Beelzebub.
This inspires Crowley to admit his own feelings for Aziraphale. In a moment of courage he delivers an impassioned speech about why the two should be together.
Unfortunately, the gulf between them is too big. Aziraphale is offered Gabriel’s old job and chooses to return to heaven, against Crowley’s wishes for the duo to run away together.
In a last ditch attempt to profess his love, Crowley kisses a distraught Aziraphale, but to no avail.
Aziraphale simply says “I forgive you”, as an anguished Crowley runs out of the bookstore.
Since season one eager viewers have noted the very obvious romantic tension between the angel and demon. This led to countless pieces of fan art and almost 45,000 stories about the couple on fanfiction site Archive of Our Own.
Naturally, many fans are upset after the happy ending they so desperately wanted was snatched away.
“OK, but why did that kiss make me feel everything that Crowley and Aziraphale must have been feeling like? It felt like this scene took a shovel to my chest and then stabbed it into my heart. Repeatedly,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“I cant believe we got the kiss we’ve been begging for and it’s like this. This was cruel. Not like this Neil,” another added.
Good Omens’ Michael Sheen on ‘heartbreaking’ ending
The cast and crew have also shared their thoughts on the long-awaited kiss and heart-wrenching end.
“We always knew where they were going to get to at the end of this particular part of the story,” Sheen told IGN.
“And I think retrospectively thinking about that, it made it a more, I think, interesting and exciting journey to be able to seed in things all the way along that would mean that endpoint that they get to be as difficult and as satisfying and as challenging and heartbreaking and all the rest of the things that you would want it to be.”
Elsewhere, producer Sarah-Kate Fenelon told Radio Times: “The end of episode six will break people’s hearts and it will be, probably, what they want – but not in a way that they expect – which is the best kind of writing.”
Good Omens has not yet been renewed for a third season. Seasons one and two are available to stream on Prime Video.
