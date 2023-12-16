Lesbians and trans women beaten in horrifying video footage

At least two LGBTQ+ women, including a lesbian and trans woman, were horrifically attacked and beaten by a group of men in Miami, Florida in what police believe could be a possible hate crime.

A video of the incident, which took place on 26 November, shows multiple men attacking the women on the streets of Miami’s Wynwood neighbourhood. The victims can be heard telling the attackers that the police have been called and pleading with them to stop the violence.

Two men wearing white shirts can be seen trying to attack a male friend of the group – which consisted of lesbians and a trans woman – who tried to intervene.

One victim was punched several times and eventually lost consciousness as a result of the attack.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, told NBC6 South Florida that the group of men who attacked the group hurled homophobic slurs at them before the violence broke out.

“This group of guys, basically, they just started screaming stuff at us, anti-lesbian comments, like, ‘You’re only lesbians because you haven’t received actual’, and he used a profanity word,” she said.

She feared that she may need surgery as the attackers “struck [her] in the jaw” and “messed up” her finger.

“So it’s been a very difficult time,” she added. “Plus not to add the nightmares of feeling attacked and seeing my friend on the floor non-responsive with blood.”

Another LGBTQ+ victim told the news outlet that she didn’t remember much of the Florida attack because she was also punched and knocked unconscious.

She didn’t understand the reasons behind the attack, but she “definitely felt” that the women were “targeted” by the group of men.

“I mean they were definitely trying to hate on the fact that we were gay,” she said.

No arrests have been made yet, but a Miami Police Department spokesperson told NBC News that authorities are actively working on the case.

The spokesperson also confirmed police investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

“Like any investigation, we have to dot the I’s and cross the T’s,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working with our LGBTQ+ liaison and [State Attorney’s Office] hate crime task force.

“We have to make sure we have everything lined up before we initiate our arrest(s).”

LGBTQ+ people have faced increasing hostility in Florida.

In March, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) warned that Florida is “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals”.

The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ rights organisation in the country, joined the civil rights group soon afterwards in the warning.

Both highlighted that newly passed laws and policies by governor Ron DeSantis – including the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law and attacks on gender-affirming healthcare – posed a risk to minority groups, immigrants and LGBTQ+ folks.

The situation has gotten so bad that a trans man told PinkNews that he “had to leave everything” he knew behind in Florida just to “feel safe” again after seeing anti-LGBTQ+ attacks in the state.

He felt bigots have been emboldened to openly spread hate in Florida, in part, because of the toxic politics pushed by Republican lawmakers.

