London LGBTQ+ bar She Soho has relaunched Ruby Tuesdays, its popular event for lesbians.

She Soho in central London is one of the few lesbian bars left in the UK, and the COVID -19 pandemic resulted in its lesbian nights – Ruby Tuesdays – being pulled from existence.

But now, following two years of hardship, and just in time for Lesbian Visibility Week – which runs from 22-28 April – they are back, after a successful relaunch last month.

Tina, a spokesperson for She Soho, told PinkNews: “Ruby Tuesdays were an incredibly popular event for queer women, in collaboration with Candy Bar. Hosting the event at Klub meant more space, a greater capacity and the popular ‘blow-job’ shot deals.

Every Tuesday She Soho takes over Klub (pictured) to host Ruby Tuesdays. (Norbert Mery Studio)

“Following the closure of Candy Bar, Rubys became a collaboration between She and Klub, with She hosting the pre-party every Tuesday.

“After the pandemic, She Soho changed its opening hours and was closed on Tuesdays. When we discussed reopening on Tuesdays, relaunching Rubys was an absolute no-brainer.”

‘Allowing queer women the opportunity to meet and mingle’

Tina said the nights “aim to add some spice to that dry part of the middle of the week, allowing queer women the opportunity to meet and mingle, and dance to some of their favourite artists”.

Lesbian Visibility Week, sponsored this year by Diva magazine, aims to celebrate, uplift and show solidarity to LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people from all generations, fields and countries.

Those attending Ruby Tuesdays can expect to enjoy a queer night with a mixture of popular hits across the genres, drag and burlesque performances, and exclusive drinks deals through the Ku Rewards app, Tina said.

The relaunch adds to the lesbian scene in the UK with parties such as Lick and Butch Please consistently pulling in the crowds.

Tina previously told PinkNews: “Women generally can often feel anxious about enjoying London nightlife. There have been conversations about [them] putting keys between their fingers for protection.”

Queer women sometimes also face over-sexualisation, homophobia and transphobia. Generally, queer spaces are targeted towards men, and might not be as considerate as lesbian bars about the interests and needs of queer women, she added.

Lesbian Visibility Week takes place from Monday 22 April to Sunday 28 April.