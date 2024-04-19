Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has shared a message of support for transgender people everywhere.

The Islington North MP told the Council of Europe that there had to be an end to the “horrors of transgender discrimination”, in his speech on Thursday (18 April).

A parliamentary assembly was held for the Council of Europe to reaffirm its support for the protection of LGBTQ+ rights across EU member states, and to discuss an adopted resolution.

The resolution, based on a report by Belgium politician Christophe Lacroix, condemns the continued attacks on the freedom of expression against LGBTQ+ people and brands anti-queer policies a violation of ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

During his speech, Corbyn said: “The bravery with which many gay people have spoken out over many years, to try [to] gain recognition and support within their society… we have come a long way from [those] very brave people over a very long time and we should all glory in that.”

Jeremy Corbyn warned that hard-won LGBTQ+ rights were under threat. (Getty)

Corbyn, who has long been a proponent of LGBTQ+ rights and who won a landslide victory to become Labour leader in 2015, added: “However, these gains are under threat all the time [from] populist right-wing politicians and much of our media. We have to stand strong, stand firm.

“A message from the Council of Europe in support of the plurality of our society, in support of sexual freedoms, in support of the recognition of LGBTI people and an end to the horrors of transgender discrimination, is very important.”

The resolution will urge member states to take action to protect LGBTQ+ people, including cracking down on hate crimes and developing anti-discrimination legislation. Sixty member states voted in favour of the move, with only Hungary voting against it.

Corbyn emphasised that protecting the freedoms of marginalised groups is “why we exist”, adding: “After all, we’re here to defend the European Convention on Human Rights. We elect judges to the European Court of Human Rights.

“If we set that example then we’re doing a good job and I’m delighted to support this debate and the proposals put before us today.”