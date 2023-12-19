Brooke Schofield accuses ex-boyfriend Matt Rife of body-shaming

YouTuber Brooke Schofield has accused her ex-boyfriend, comedian Matt Rife of body shaming and being generally toxic.

Rife, who went viral last month after opening his Netflix comedy special with a joke about domestic violence, was accused of criticising the shape of women’s vaginas by Schofield, who talked about their relationship on the podcast Cancelled.

Speaking to host Tana Mongeau, Schofield claimed that Rife had expressed his “disgust” at “outie” vaginas – which are completely healthy but just have a slightly larger labia minora – and that he had said it looked like “God left the tag on them”.

Explaining that the comment had particularly hurt because she has an “outie” vagina, the YouTuber said: “I’m f*cking repulsed by this.”

Adding that their relationship hadn’t been serious, Schofield also accused the comedian of “love-bombing” her.

“He was the one initiating the conversations that were like: ‘I haven’t felt this way about anybody in so long’, and just like… I mean, to anyone with common sense, it’s love-bombing, but I had, at that point, lost all my marbles.”

Rife sparked outrage with a joke on his Netflix special, Natural Selection, in which a waitress with a black eye who served him in a Baltimore restaurant was the target of his humour.

“My boy, who I was with, was like: ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face’. I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye’.”

After being widely criticised, he was further lambasted for his subsequent “apology”.

Sharing an Instagram story, Rife wrote: “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology.”

The link took fans to a website selling helmets for people with special needs.