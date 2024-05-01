Out gay congressman Robert Garcia has been honoured as one of the “thirstiest members of congress”.

The Democrat politician was given the prestigious title by political news publication Politico, as part of its second annual Thirstiest Members of Congress Awards: aimed at recognising the members of Congress who have worked the hardest… at getting attention, rather than at their jobs.

Among 10 other awards given to various political figures, including John Fetterman and Jared Moskowitz, Garcia was awarded the title of “The Most Likely to Trumpet His Own Thirsty Award.”

Politico said the title was “for making clear he was eager to be a liberal counterweight to his soon-to-be MAGA [Make American Great Again] colleagues before he was even elected in 2022”.

They went on to say: “No Democrat trolled Santos harder and longer, with Garcia wielding an expulsion measure, giving impassioned speeches and press conferences about the necessity of holding him accountable, and appearing in interviews on CNN, MSNBC and local FOX affiliates to criticise him.”

The media outlet added that it was so sure how proud Garcia was of his own thirst, that “we’re pretty confident he’ll personally tweet out this (Thirsty Award)”.

And the prediction came true on Friday (26 April), with Garcia posting on X/Twitter: “I’m parched”, with a Drag Race gif to boot.

Other winners included scandal-hit former congressman George Santos, who has an anti-LGBTQ+ record and has been subject to investigations over various lies: he was given the “Gone But Not Forgotten” award.

Garcia’s political activism wasn’t confined to his efforts to oust now-former congressman Santos. The Democrat has also urged the Biden administration to continue the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

In July, he was one of just two representatives to call for a trade embargo against Uganda over its anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, filing amendments to the 2023 National Defence Authorisation Act that prevented funding being used to assist Ugandan police or armed forces through equipment funding or training.

Earlier in the year, the Californian politician marked Pride Month in congress by celebrating Drag Race legend RuPaul.

“An artist, a philanthropist and a barrier-breaker, RuPaul Charles has become an American phenomenon and an icon. Nobody has more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent,” he said.