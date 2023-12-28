Lesbian tennis legend Martina Navratilova has reacted in the perfect way to Republican Tim Walberg’s cruel support of Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ+ law.

Navratilova spoke out on X/Twitter in response to Walberg’s speech which he made in Uganda in October at the National Prayer Breakfast.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, which was enacted in May and carries the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, has unleashed a torrent of abuse against LGBTQ+ people in the country.

“Though the rest of the world is pushing back on you…though there are other major countries that are trying to get into you and ultimately change you, stand firm. Stand firm,” Walberg reportedly said of the country’s law.

In April, a damning report revealed the UK government funded the work of a virulently anti-LGBTQ+ religious organisation in Uganda, according to VICE.

The World Bank announced it had stopped lending to Uganda in August, while the following month saw the European Union denounce the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

You may like to watch

On X/Twitter Navratilova responded to Walberg’s comment, writing “what a sick f**k”.

Let's keep it Civil, Martha. — FAX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFAX) December 28, 2023

Many others have taken to the social media platform to condemn Walberg, with one calling him a “disgrace”.

Another, who reposted a video of his speech, highlighted that he supported the death penalty for gay people, while he attempted to disguise his support of it in the name of God.

Michigan Rep Tim Walberg is a disgrace! Shame on you!! https://t.co/qn40KlFoYg — MW DCMI Captain (@MelissaLoGic17) December 22, 2023

Navratilova came out as bisexual during an interview with New York Daily News in 1981, adding that she was in a relationship with feminist writer Rita Mae Brown. She asked the newspaper not to publish the interview until she came out publically, but they did anyway. Navratilova later came out as a lesbian.