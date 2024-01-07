Locals in Kansas City, Missouri are mourning the death of Black trans woman Amber Minor after she was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

Minor, 40, is described as a “resilient” woman who enjoyed “a life full of laughter” by her loved ones, who are still reeling in the wake of her devastating death.

Minor’s body was discovered lying in a driveway just after 8.30am on 24 December 2023 in Raytown, Missouri.

When Raytown police officers arrived, they discovered that Minor had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, per news outlet The Kansas City Star. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local police and media initially misgendered and deadnamed Minor when reporting on her death.

Reports were later updated after members of Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community made it clear that Minor was a Black trans woman.

Remembering Minor, the LGBTQ+ Commission of Kansas shared a tribute to her on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) which read: “Rest in Power Amber Minor.

“Amber was taken from our community on Christmas Eve here in Kansas City. Amber was a resilient Black Trans woman who lived a life full of laughter.

“We we’re working in alignment with Transformations to ensure we’re showing up for those impacted.”

Speaking to The Kansas City Star, Tre’Shawn Roberts, who is described as Minor’s childhood best friend says that Minor had an infectiously boisterous personality and could turn a dark situation to light.

“She is my family. She became my little sister,” said Roberts.

““She’s a very good friend and for this to happen to her is absurd.”

Also speaking to the news outlet, Kym Walton, another transgender woman who had known Minor for 20 years, said: “It’s just messed up. No matter what, that girl didn’t deserve that.”

Walton described Minor as a “warrior”, recalling that her late friend had grown up in foster care, previously been shot in the stomach and the neck, and been hit by a car.

Roberts says that it was Minor’s strong personality that got her through years of heartache and marginalisation.

“We built up a strong outer appearance where we didn’t give a f*** about how anyone looked at us, felt about us, or thought about us,” she said.

“It wasn’t their life they had to live, it was our life. And if you didn’t like it, f*** you. It didn’t matter who it was.

“There were no exclusions. Even though we were excluded from many things.”

Black trans women are disproportionately targetted in LGBTQ+ hate crime attacks. In 2023 alone, over 30 transgender and gender non-conforming people have had their lives taken through violent means, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

While 84 per cent of victims were people of colour, 48 per cent were Black trans women. Additionally, 48 per cent of victims were misgendered or deadnamed by authorities or the press.

Raytown police are still investigating Minor’s death and are asking for anyone with information to call their TIPS Hotline on (816) 474-8477.