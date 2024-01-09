A Golden Globe Awards moment involving Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift sharing hot goss has gone viral, and the good people of the internet have some wild (and hilarious) theories on what was said.

The Golden Globes was truly a star-studded affair as big-name celebs took home prestigious awards on Sunday (7 January) night. But the real winners of the night were Gomez and Swift, who stole the show in a now-viral moment.

In a clip shared widely online, Gomez chatted animatedly with Swift and Keleigh Teller before apparently dropping a saucy piece of gossip that had the “Blank Space” singer’s jaw on the floor.

It’s unclear exactly what the Wizards of Waverly Place star said, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their off-the-wall theories about what exactly the celebs whispered to each other.

Internet sleuths speculated Selena Gomez spilt hot tea to Taylor Swift about Timothée Chamalet and Kylie Jenner, who shared a romantic date night during the Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez was seen gossiping about Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globe Awards.



Selena: I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO.



Keleigh Teller: With Timothee?”



Selena: *nods* pic.twitter.com/UDW5qnPNgB — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 8, 2024

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

However, Gomez reportedly “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie”, a source close to the star told People. The insider dished that The Only Murders in the Building star “never even saw or spoke” to the couple.

You may like to watch

Outside celeb gossip, others on the internet turned Gomez talking to her besties into excellent memes, sharing their own amusing theories about what happened.

selena would thrive in an office… she would be parked by the espresso machine… pic.twitter.com/wQs6ep9S3Y — aram (@aramnotagoat) January 8, 2024

“Even if you only see one movie a month, it’s totally worth it. But you can see up to three movies a week!” pic.twitter.com/FLiCMOM77s — Aaron – NYC (1/5-1/12) (@AaronGoldyBoy) January 8, 2024

“ariana is dropping friday and you’ll no longer be number 1 on spotify worldwide” pic.twitter.com/ojtvRrETIs — ⚡︎💋 (@blindingliqhts) January 8, 2024

Yeah, he literally slurps it from the drain. pic.twitter.com/LJXJQuAMGy — Justin Fleece (@justinfleece) January 8, 2024

Some joked that Selena Gomez might’ve been sliding some NFL gossip to Taylor Swift, who has been dating the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce for months.

“I thought the Steelers were playing KC in the 1st round.” – Selena Gomez



“Nope.. now it’s the Dolphins.. they’ve struggled in recent weeks but their offense is definitely more of a threat than the Mason Rudolph led Steelers.” – Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/ISxi0xn8Pf — Chris Cote (@__ChrisCote) January 8, 2024

Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacockpic.twitter.com/McQeksGOZD — Bill Ari (@ImBillRay) January 8, 2024

Sadly, Selena Gomez hasn’t revealed what she said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes yet. That info is really only privy to those in earshot of the singers.

But what’s a glamorous Hollywood event without a theatrical clip that gives silly vibes?