Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp slams Golden Globes host Jo Koy’s ‘jokes about women’

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp joined the cacophony of voices slamming Jo Koy’s Golden Globes opening monologue

Stand-up comedian Koy presented a much-criticsed routine to a room of seemingly unimpressed A-Listers at the 2024 Golden Globes award ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday (7 January).

During the six-minute set he poked fun at Greta Gerwig’s Barbie – last summer’s blockbuster about female empowerment – by reducing it to a “film based on a plastic doll with big boobies”. He then turned his attention to Taylor Swift and her budding relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the 52-year-old joked, before the camera cut to Swift. Let’s just say if looks could kill, Koy wouldn’t be going home.

As fans on social media shared their criticism of the set, celebrities have also made their thoughts known. Poor Things star and Golden Globe winner Emma Stone made the night after loudly proclaiming “what an a**hole” into the microphone, and now Mean Girls star Rapp has added her two cents.

During a TikTok interview with her Mean Girls co-stars Angourie Rice, Avantika and Bebe Wood, Rapp shared her “ins” and “outs” for 2024 on Today with Hoda and Jenna and did not hold back.

“My outs… First is the man that yelled at me this morning at 8 am and told me to smile. Go to hell,” the 24-year-old star said. “And also my out was the man that was making a bunch of jokes about women last night at the Golden Globes”.

In a separate interview, Barbie director Gerwig also addressed Koy’s joke with a masterful response on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Well, he’s not wrong,” she said. “She’s the first doll that was mass produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll… Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she’s there to be projected upon.”

After the disastrous night, Koy responded to the backlash, saying: “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie. Getting that gig, and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare — that was a crash course.

“I hit a little moment there where I was like, ‘Ah, hosting is just a tough gig’. Yes, I am a stand-up comic but that hosting position, it’s a different style.”

Mean Girls is released in US cinemas this Friday 12 January and in the UK next Friday 17 January.