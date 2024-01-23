Eagles announce final ever UK tour dates and ticket details.

Eagles have announced their final ever UK shows as part of their Long Goodbye tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform three nights as part of a residency at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May and June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 26 January via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The three shows at Manchester’s new arena will take place on 31 May and 1 and 4 June, with special guests Steely Dan.

Plus the group will also play a headline show in Netherlands at Arnhem’s GelreDome on 13 June.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe, keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently underway. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.”

The group also hinted at more UK and European dates being added for 2024, saying that “scheduling information will be released as dates are set”.

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” they added in their statement.

They’ll celebrate their 50-plus years of their career at the shows, performing some of their greatest tracks including “Take It Easy”, “Hotel California”, “Desperado” and “Lyin’ Eyes”.

You can find out the tour schedule so far, and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 26 January via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The first presale takes place from 10am on 24 January. This is the Co-op presale and O2 priority sale. The Co-op presale is available for members here. While the O2 priority sale is available for O2 customers via the mobile app.

There’s also a Live Nation presale from 10am on 25 January. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to the Eagles artist page to select your preferred date and buy tickets.

You can check out the full tour schedule so far below.