RuPaul announces ‘The House of Hidden Meaning’ book tour dates and ticket details
RuPaul is heading out on tour in support of his upcoming memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.
The drag queen superstar of the world will stop off at venues in North America and the UK this March and April.
Tickets for most of the tour dates are now on sale from ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
He announced details of the tour on Instagram, which starts in New York on 4 March and heads to the likes of Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and Toronto.
RuPaul will also head to the UK, with a stop at Manchester’s Opera House on 6 April and a date in London on 7 April.
“After two-and-a-half years, it’s finally here. My memoir. I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time,” RuPaul said when announcing the book in October 2023.
He continued: “Much of this world today, it feels so hostile. And it’s just a scary place to be vulnerable in but… I did it. So get ready!”
The memoir, which is due for release on 5 March, will see the pop culture icon focus on his life before the launch of hit reality series RuPaul’s Drag Race.
It’s described as his most “revealing and personal work to date”, that chronicles growing up Black, poor and queer in a broken home before discovering the power of performance, found family and self-acceptance.
Fans will get the chance to hear experts from the star himself at the live tour dates, as he celebrates the release of the memoir.
You can check out the full RuPaul tour schedule dates and ticket details below.
RuPaul tour dates
- 4 March – New York, Town Hall – tickets
- 6 March – Philadelphia, Perelman Theatre – tickets
- 8 March – Washington, Warner Theatre – tickets
- 10 March – Atlanta, Tabernacle – tickets
- 12 March – Chicago, The Vic Theatre – tickets
- 11 March – St Louis, The Pageant – tickets
- 14 March – San Francisco, Curran Theater – tickets
- 3 April – Toronto, The Danforth Music Hall – tickets
- 6 April – Manchester, Opera House – tickets
- 7 April – London, venue tbc – tickets
- 18 April – Santa Barbara, venue tbc – tickets
- 20 April – Los Angeles, venue tbc – tickets
Fans can pre-order his book from Amazon, Waterstones and Barnes and Noble.
