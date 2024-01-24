Lovers & Friends Festival 2024: tickets, prices, lineup and more

Lovers & Friends Festival has announced its huge lineup for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The event will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, 4 March with some of the biggest names in R&B, hip hop and rap.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale from 10am PST on 26 January via Ticketmaster.

The festival includes headline sets from Janet Jackson, who has just announced more dates on her greatest hits tour, iconic boyband Backstreet Boys and Usher, who will perform his 2004 album Confessions in full.

Other names on the bill include Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Mary J Blige, Nelly Furtado, Ciara, TLC, Ashanti, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Nelly.

My brain doesn’t allow me to believe this is real https://t.co/CJfj8rZDad — suede (@dsahasarrived) January 23, 2024

Fans have been raving about the lineup, with one fan writing: “i’m star struck just reading the lineup.”

Another said: “Be still my millennial heart.”

Somebody else noted: “this is insane. like imagine having such a stacked lineup that brandy isn’t billed higher.”

Others questioned how they’d fit the entire bill into just one day, saying: “Perfect line up! But only one day? Gonna be running to each stage.”

The likes of Ludacris, M.I.A., Akon, Ja Rule, T-Pain, Timbaland, Kelly Rowland, Sean Paul, Monica, Eve, Brandy and Keyshia Cole will also perform at the festival.

You can find out everything we know about tickets so far below.

When do Lovers & Friends Festival ticket go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am PST on Friday, 26 January via Ticketmaster.

There will be a number of ticket types available including general admission, general admission+, VIP and VIP Cabana.

The festival say: “All tickets start at $19.99 down.”

Who’s on the lineup?

This is the full lineup for Lovers & Friends Festival which takes place on 4 May at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.