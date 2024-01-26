Justin Timberlake announces 2024 world tour: dates, tickets and more

Justin Timberlake has announced his new headline tour The Forget Tomorrow World Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed details of the North American leg of the tour, which will take place across spring and summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 10am local time on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 29 April in Vancouver and head to arenas in the likes of Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, Tampa and New York across the summer.

He’s also expected to announce further dates in the UK, Europe and more as part of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

You may like to watch

It’ll be in support of his forthcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which features recently released single “Selfish”.

It marks his first LP since 2018, following up Man of the Woods, and it will be released on 15 March.

Fans can also expect to hear material from his back catalogue including “SexyBack”, “Mirrors”, “Suit & Tie” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling”.

As well as his tour announcement, he’s also confirmed a free concert at Irvin Plaza in New York City on his birthday, 31 January, and an appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside host Dakota Johnson.

You can find out how to get tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 2 February via Ticketmaster.

There’s a number of presales taking place, with the fan club presale taking place from 10am local time on 29 January. This is available to those signed up to the singer’s fan club and you can find out more on the official website.

Other presales taking place including Citi Cardmember presale (30 January at 10am local time), Live Nation presale (1 February at 10am local time) and venue presales, to find out more about those check your local listing below.