The Last Dinner Party announce UK and Ireland tour: dates, tickets and presale info

The Last Dinner Party have announced a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will play their biggest shows to date in late 2024 in support of their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 8am on 9 February via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 23 September in Newcastle and head to the likes of Leeds, Sheffield, Cardiff, Dublin and Glasgow.

They’ll also headline shows in the likes of Manchester, Norwich, Bristol, Nottingham and Liverpool before finishing up in London on 16 October.

You may like to watch

It’s in support of their debut album, which is due for release on 2 February and includes singles “Nothing Matters”, “Sinner” and “My Lady of Mercy”.

The band have previously supported the likes of Florence and the Machine, Lana Del Rey at her Hyde Park show and played the likes of Glastonbury and Latitude festivals.

More recently they were awarded the Rising Star Brit Award in December 2023 and went on to win the BBC Sound of 2024 poll.

You can find out more info The Last Dinner Party tour tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 8am on 9 February via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are priced at £27.50-£30 plus booking fees.

A presale will take place from 8am on 7 February for fans who pre-order their upcoming debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy from the official store before 5pm GMT on 6 February.

You’ll then receive a code via email or text to access presale tickets. If you’ve already pre-ordered from the group’s official store, then you’ll automatically receive a code.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.