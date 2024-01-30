Gogglebox star Pat Webb dies aged 75

Gogglebox star Pat Webb, son of show favourite Stephen Lustig-Webb, has died aged 75 following a long illness.

Pat Webb featured on the popular Channel 4 series alongside her son for three series between 2017 and 2018.

The sad news was announced yesterday (29 January) in a statement shared on official Gogglebox social media channels, which said “Mummy” Pat Webb had died over the weekend.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness,” the statement read.

“Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10-12 alongside her son Stephen. Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.

“Our thoughts are with the family who have requested privacy at this sad time.”

You may like to watch

Stephen Lustig-Webb, who also sat on the TV-watching show alongside his ex-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed up until 2018, and with his current husband Daniel Lustig-Webb from 2019 to 2023, shared his own emotional tribute on social media.

“Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum,” he wrote.

Stephen Lustig-Webb was inundated with condolences from celebrity friends on social media following the news, with TV presenter Ruth Langsford writing: “I’m so, so sorry to hear about Mummy Pat, Stephen… hold your memories close. Sending you love and a bloody big hug.”

Fellow Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs wrote: “Oh Stephen I’m so sorry! Your mum was so funny when you were both on Gogglebox. Sending you, Daniel and your family so much love.”

Drag Race UK finalist Baga Chipz added: “Sending love hun.”

The Lustig-Webb duo revealed in September last year that they were stepping away from Gogglebox – ten years after Stephen first joined the show.

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig will not appear on series 22 of Gogglebox. (Channel 4)

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heart-warming show,” he shared in a statement at the time.

Stephen later signed up to appear on the current series of ITV dance competition Dancing On Ice, but was forced to withdraw after breaking his ankle during training.