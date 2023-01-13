Musician Self Esteem has slammed fatphobic trolls after making her TV debut in the US on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The artist, also known as Rebecca Lucy Taylor, performed her breakthrough single “I Do This All The Time” from their album Prioritise Pleasure with a touching message of empowerment that moved many people.

However, among the adoring fans were a few pathetic trolls who had the audacity to target Self Esteem’s body size.

“American people are calling me fat on the internet,” Taylor tweeted after the performance had gone live, “Which is whatever but I really do feel like it’s a time warp here in terms of cultural societal expectations of femininity.

“I’ve struggled with disordered eating my whole life and I cba to feel s**te anymore about a body that is currently working perfectly well.

“I am no less talented or excellent because I’m heavier than a Hadid etc. I may gain or lose weight but jfc I dream of a day where it isn’t a talking point.

“The thing is, it’s not hard to get really thin. It just makes life something a lot less lovely. My inner wiring certainly sees my reflection as something that needs ‘sorting’ but then I remember the lovely vs less lovely toss up and get on with my day.”

And many rallied to support her in the comments. “You are wonderful. Your talent is something to be so proud of. Ignore all the rubbish. None of that matters, and the only people who think it does, don’t matter either,” one person said.

While another added: “My wife, who also has curves, was commenting on how refreshing it was seeing a young musician/artist who has a natural, curvy body.”

This is not this first time Taylor has made a statement about body positivity on her social media. When she released their Prioritise Pleasure album cover art, she shared the process behind showing off her authentic body.

Taylor replied to trolls who tried to shame her for embracing her body. “People absolutely cannot stand a woman enjoying herself, her body, her power and her sexuality! What a sad little life Jane,” she tweeted at the time.

And in an interview with DIY Magazine, Self Esteem was candid about her struggles with eating in her 20s.

“Looking back, I feel really sorry for that person who couldn’t be herself anywhere because she felt like it was too much, when I really wasn’t doing that much at all. I feel really sorry for her. But I also think everything does happen when it’s meant to.”

Social media has shown itself to be a particularly harmful place for musicians when it comes to body image, with Sam Smith previous being targeted by trolls.