Mariah Carey announces new Las Vegas residency: dates, tickets and more.

Mariah Carey has announced details of a brand new Las Vegas residency – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will bring her new show The Celebration of Mimi to Dolby Live at Park MGM this April.

Tickets for the residency go on general sale at 10am PT on Saturday, 10 February via Ticketmaster.

The run of shows will take place between 12-27 April, with the iconic singer saying: “Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!!”.

The news marks her first Las Vegas residency in four years, following up The Butterfly Returns, which ran from July 2018 to February 2020.

She more recently toured across North America with her festive show, Merry Christmas One and All! which was extended following demand for tickets.

The new residency will feature new production including a new setlist, with fans hoping to hear her biggest hits and their favourite deep cuts.

But we do know that the title is a nod to one of her nicknames, as well as her number one album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

Her last residency saw her play the likes of “Emotions”, “Fantasy”, “Hero” as well as “Obsessed”, “Touch My Body”, “A No No” and “Shake It Off”.

You can find out everything you need to know about tickets, including presale details below.

How to get Mariah Carey tickets

They’ll be available in the general sale from 10am PT on 10 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place ahead of the general sale.

The first is a Citi Cardmember presale from 10am PT on 7 February, which is available to card holders and you’ll need to purchase your tickets using it.

There’s also a Live Nation presale and Ticketmaster presale for those signed up to their mailing lists, this will take place from 10am PT on 8 February.

To check out all of the presales happening head to Ticketmaster and choose your preferred show date.

Mariah Carey Las Vegas shows

12-27 April – Dolby Live at Park MGM – tickets