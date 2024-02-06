Tom Holland to star in Romeo and Juliet in the West End: dates, tickets and more

Tom Holland is starring a new production of Romeo and Juliet in the West End – and this is how to get tickets.

The Spider-Man star will appear in the show as Romeo at the Duke of York’s Theatre this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm on Tuesday, 13 February via ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Romeo and Juliet will run at the theatre from Saturday, 11 May to Saturday, 3 August 2024, with further casting details to be announced soon.

Tom Holland will star as Romeo in the Jamie Lloyd-directed play.

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s play is described as a “pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters”.

You may like to watch

The show will be directed by Jamie Lloyd, who said: “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

Holland, who has also starred in blockbusters including Uncharted and Onward, has previously appeared in the West End in the role of Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

You can find out further ticket details below, including priority booking info and prices.

How to get tickets for Tom Holland in Romeo and Juliet

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 13 February via ATG Tickets.

They’ll be available from 8am for ATG members, and you can sign up or find out more on the website.

Tickets will then be released to the general public from 12pm.

The production is offering 10,000 tickets priced at £25 and under, with 5,000 specifically for under 30s, key workers, and government benefit recipients.

More details on those tickets will be confirmed at a later date.