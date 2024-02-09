Canadian rapper Eric Reprid has thrown his fans a little bit (to say the least) by including an iconic – and pretty explicit – piece of LGBTQ+ slang in his latest track.

Shi Yi Liu, known professionally as Eric Reprid, is a 25-year-old Canadian rapper and songwriter based in Vancouver. He’s previously made waves with a 2020 single called “Cold World”, which reached 24 million plays and earned him a nomination for “Rap Recording of the Year” at the 2021 Juno Awards.

His latest track, “Suki”, is going viral for slightly different reasons.

In a clip from the recording session shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on 5 February, Reprid raps: “I f**ked so much pussy I might switch to bussy.”

‘Bussy’, for anyone who doesn’t know, is LGBTQ+ slang for ‘boy pussy’: in other words, the male anus.

The short clip – which also shows the rapper eating ramen noodles while performing – has since been retweeted 12,000 times, and gathered over 30 million views.

The vast majority of the replies to the tweet question whether Reprid actually knew what ‘bussy’ meant before he put it in the song, as well as expressing surprise at the lyric.

One user said: “Is he just coming out with style?” Another added: “I’m getting strong bi-fi signals from this.”

Another added: “genuinely speechless … so much going on in such a short video.”

It seems likely from the context that Reprid knew full well what a ‘bussy’ was when he decided to write the song. However, others have been caught out in the past.

In 2021, a UK bus company went viral after it unveiled a new coach called “Bussy Galore.”

All abord ‘Bussy Galore’. (MP Travel/Twitter/@MPT_Gaz)

And yes, there have been other bussy vehicles in the past. This was not an isolated incident. “The names Galore, Bussy Galore,” MP Travel wrote on Facebook at the time, referring to Pussy Galore, the violet-eyed pilot with judo skills in the James Bond novel and film Goldfinger.

Maybe these bus companies all need to check out PinkNews’s handy glossary of LGBTQ+ slang.