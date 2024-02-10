The fascinating reason(s) why Taylor Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists in musical history, but will she be at the Super Bowl? And why has she never headlined the Super Bowl in the past?

In 2024, she won her thirteenth Grammy, making history in securing Album of the Year for four times across her career. She chose to mark this moment by announcing her fourteenth studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and in the same week, announced a new version of the Eras Tour Film with an extra five songs for fans to enjoy from home.

As such, her estimated net worth is $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. Likewise, she wields a considerable amount of political influence. By encouraging fans to vote in elections, voter registration has soared in the tens of thousands following each of her politically encouraging Instagram posts, though she’s not known to do this too often. It’s even led to some right-wingers accusing her of trying to throw the upcoming election.

With all this in mind, Swifties (and even non-Swifties) alike have been left scratching their heads as to why their queen hasn’t ever performed at the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show. Some have even been prepping Taylor Swift Super Bowl parties to fill the void.

The answer? Well, it doesn’t just boil down to one simple point: there are a few reasons.

The first? For a period, Swift had signed a contract with Coca-Cola. Since the Halftime Show was infamously sponsored by Pepsi, this clash of brands was considered too heavy. However, with the show now sponsored by Apple Music, this factor is now redundant.

Meanwhile, she’s still in the process of re-recording her first six albums after she lost the rights to the original versions in a dispute with producer Scooter Braun. Reputation and Taylor Swift are the only two left to re-record as Taylor’s Version, but form a significant part of her schedule.

What’s more, Swift still has dates on the Eras Tour to commit to. The concerts are currently scheduled up to December 2024, with the UK leg of the tour set to arrive in June. And she only has gaps in April and September, which has left fans heavily convinced she’s also ruled out of Glastonbury for this year despite the fact that she was supposed to headline in 2020.

Swifties on TikTok have other theories about why the “Karma” singer hasn’t yet performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“She would have sold out the Super Bowl,” one fan, Danielle Vitti, speculated. “All of a sudden it gets announced that Taylor Swift is doing the halftime show. You don’t think b**ches would be running, sprinting, giving limbs to see an Eras Tour ten-minute version?”

“She goes to NFL games and sips her little drink in a box with her friends supporting her boyfriend and she sells out the game.

“Imagine the reaction that would have been if she did the halftime show…and everyone in the stadium was in like Eras Tour outfits like no one was dressed up for the game.”

That said, a Superbowl Half Time show can’t be ruled out for Swift. According to a source in The Daily Mail, it’s something Swift would like to do over the course of her colourful career, but she’s waiting for the right moment. The source added that she’s “leaning towards doing it in a few years, especially if the Super Bowl is in Nashville,” but with the dates until 2027 confirmed, none of these include the Tennessee city.