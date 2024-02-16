Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has told former UK Prime Minister (now foreign secretary) David Cameron to “kiss my ass”, in response to his call for the US to step up aid to Ukraine.

During a visit to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, foreign secretary Lord Cameron called on congress to vote through the foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as a stand for freedom.

Although the National Security Supplemental Bill was approved in the Democrat-held senate, it faces uncertainty in the House of Representatives, where the Republicans have a slender majority.

“Right now in Congress, the American support for Ukraine is being debated, and I urge those congressmen and women to pass that bill to provide that money, to provide those weapons to Ukraine,” Cameron said.

“They are fighting off illegal Putin aggression and they need our support. We should be standing up for freedom, standing up for the right of this country to defend itself and making sure that Putin doesn’t win. I hope that will happen, but be in no doubt, we’re going to back Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

However, speaking to Sky News, Donald Trump super fan Greene, who has often shown opposition to the LGBTQ+ community, said Cameron “tried to compare us to Hitler, and if that’s the kind of language he wants to use, I really have nothing to say to him”.

You may like to watch

She went on to criticise the former prime minister for “rude name calling”, before adding: “David Cameron needs to worry about his own country, and, frankly, he can kiss my ass.”

“I think that’s rude name calling and I don’t really appreciate that type of language…”



She says…before demonstrating that exact behaviour



We have it bad here but America is foooked — David (@Zero_4) February 15, 2024

The reference to the leader of Nazi Germany came in an opinion piece for The Hill on Wednesday (14 February), in which Cameron said: “I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression.”