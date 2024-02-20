Usher ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates.

Usher has confirmed the UK and European dates on his Past Present Future Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will play a string of shows in 2025, including three nights at the O2 Arena in London.

The performances will take place on 1-2 and 5 April, before he heads to Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

It’s part of a world tour, which will kick off in North America later this year, with sold-out shows across the US.

Fans can expect a “celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future” according to the singer, who recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ahead of tickets going on general sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices, seating plans and more for Usher’s UK and European tour dates below.

What are the Usher ticket prices?

During the presale it was confirmed that standard tickets for Usher’s shows at London’s O2 Arena will cost the following:

Gold circle standing – £144.10

General admission standing – £105.10

Level 1 A seats – £144.10

Level 4 A seats – £105.10

Level 4 B seats – £88.85

Level 4 C seats – £77.60

There will also be VIP tickets available including the VIP standing pit as well as selected seats.

It’s also been confirmed that tickets for his show in Paris ranges between €89.50-€188.50.

What’s the seating plan?

This is the layout for Usher’s three shows at the O2 Arena on his Past Present Future Tour. It includes general admission, gold circle and VIP standing sections as well as tiered seating.

This should give you an idea of what ticket type you’ll want when they go on sale.

The seating plan for Usher’s shows at London’s O2 Arena. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 22 February via Ticketmaster.

Usher has confirmed that he’s headlining the following dates across the UK and Europe in 2025: