Usher announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Usher has announced details of a UK and European arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed European dates on his global Past Present Future tour for 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 22 February via Ticketmaster.

The European leg of the tour will see Usher headline three nights at London’s O2 Arena on 1-2 April and 5 April.

He’ll then head to arena venues in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin across April and May.

Usher said: “After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well – for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

“This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!”

He recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, which saw him perform the likes of “Caught Up”, “Burn”, “OMG” and “Yeah!”.

He was also joined by special guests including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon and Ludacris and received more than 129 million viewers.

The news of a European tour follows up the announcement of the North American leg of the tour earlier this month.

He’s set to perform across the US and Canada this summer and autumn, with two nights in the likes of Brooklyn, Toronto, Miami and Atlanta.

You can find out more details about Usher tickets and his tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on 22 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week.

A fan club presale takes place for all ticket types from 10am local time on 20 February. This is for those signed up via his official website. Just choose your preferred date from the list.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale and preferred tickets in select markets starting on 20 February at 12pm local time. Fans can visit priceless.com/music to find out more.

An O2 priority sale takes place for the London shows from 12pm on 20 February for VIP tickets. To access this, use the O2 mobile app.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am local time on 21 February. This is available to those signed up to Live Nation, head to livenation.co.uk, log into your account and head to Usher’s artist page.

For more information on presales, check your local listing below.