Usher announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and more

Usher has announced headline 2024 North American tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed details of the Past Present Future Tour across August to October.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 12 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin in Washington on 20 August at the Capital One Arena before heading to Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto and Brooklyn.

He’ll then take the tour to the likes of Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami and Atlanta for two nights each, before finishing up the run in Chicago on 28-29 October.

You may like to watch

The news comes ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show on 11 February, which was announced in September 2023.

Details of his performance are being kept tightly under wraps, but he’s expected to play some of his biggest hits from his back catalogue.

It also follows up his Las Vegas residency My Way, which kicked off in 2022 and Paris residency Rendez-Vous Á Paris in 2023.

He performed the likes of “Caught Up”, “Love in This Club”, “My Boo”, “Burn”, “Yeah!” and “OMG” to name a few.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 12 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, including a Citi Cardmember presale from 10am local time on 7 February. This is available to card holders and you’ll need to use it to purchase your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Other presales happening include VIP packages on 7 February, as well as a Ticketmaster and Live Nation presale for those on their mailing lists on 9 February.

A fan presale takes place from 10am local time on 9 February, and you can sign up on the singer’s official website.

You can check your local listing for further details on presales, including venue priority booking.