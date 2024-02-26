‘Queerest game of all time’ Baldur’s Gate 3 celebrated with five award nominations

At this point, it’s fair to say that Baldur’s Gate 3, the magical role-playing game (RPG) developed by Larian Studios and based on Dungeons & Dragons, has taken the gaming world by storm.

Even seven months after its release date, the nominations keep rolling in – this time, from the Gayming Magazine Awards.

Dubbed ‘the queerest game of all time’, Baldur’s Gate 3 features large amounts of ​​LGBTQ+- friendly and sex-positive content, which has resonated with queer gamers across the globe.

For the fourth year in a row, Gayming Magazine are holding their annual awards, showcasing the most outstanding games with queer content in the industry currently, and Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated for five awards, putting them in the lead for most nominations.

Some of the categories for the awards are: Game of the Year, The Gayming Magazine Readers Award, The Authentic Representation Award, Best LGBTQ+ Character, and the Industry Diversity Award.

The awards will be broadcast live on Gayming Magazine’s TikTok and Twitch pages on April 7, 2024 at 7:00PM GMT / 2PM ET.

The Game of the Year nominees in full:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game nominees:

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

In Stars and Time – insertdisc5

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Tchia – Awaceb / Kelper Interactive

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year Award

Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Bad Wolf & BBC Studios

Harley Quinn – DC Studios & Warner Brothers Animation

Nimona – Netflix & Annapurna Pictures

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix

The Last of Us: Long, Long Time: HBO

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 – Amazon Studios & Critical Role

Gayming Magazine Readers Award:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix

Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Authentic Representation Award:

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Telltale Games / Deck Nine

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ+ Character:

Aloy – Horizon Forbidden West

Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3

Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy XVI

Jala – Thirsty Suitors

Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3

Tchia – Tchia

LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year:

Apothicdecay

Eevoh

Elix

EspeSymone

Halfmoonjoe

MysticKittenn

Sheilur

SpringSims

Industry Diversity Award:

Humble Games

Larian Studios

Latinx In Gaming

Qweerty Gamers

Roll7

Women In Games International

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports:

Bailey McCann

Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles

Cora Kennedy

Emma “Emzii” Rose

Slaypex & Kylie Gabor

Team Overture

Wonderfully, Baldur’s Gate 3’s support for the queer community doesn’t stop at in-game kisses and spicy scenes. It sports a largely LGBTQ+ cast as well, who are frequently vocal about LGBTQ+ rights and their own identities. Recently in an interview with The Gamer, actor Neil Newbon, the voice of fan-favourite Astarion, said the support from the community was “amazing, humbling and something I wasn’t prepared for, but I love it”.

He went on to say: “I get a lot of trans men coming up to me, which is amazing, not just for Astarion, but [for Resident Evil Village‘s] Heisenberg as well.

Doubling down on his support for the LGBTQ+ community, Newbon said: “The big thing for me identifying with Astarion is that he’s pansexual… he’s attracted to anybody he’s attracted to, and he loves anybody who he will love.”

As the game’s success continues, Larian Studios continues to treat fans with deliciously fruity content. In the recent update, the developers added in a new array of saucy kissing animations.

Everyone say, “thank you Larian”.

