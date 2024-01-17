Just days after taking home the Governor’s Award at the Emmy’s, GLAAD has unveiled the nominees for the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

This year the awards ceremony, which champions media that promotes LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance, has a whopping 310 nominees across 33 categories.

Among this year’s nominees are films like All Of Us Strangers and Red, White, and Royal Blue, TV series like Yellowjackets, Heartstopper, and Fellow Travelers, and reality series like Queer Eye and The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Across all entertainment categories, Netflix leads the pack with 27 nominations across film, TV series, reality series, documentaries, and children’s programming for original titles like Everything Now, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and The Fall Of The House of Usher.

Heartstopper is among Netflix’s many nominees for a GLAAD Media Award. (Netflix)

When it comes to music, GLAAD has an impressive line-up of nominees, from fan-favourites like Reneé Rapp, boygenius and Troye Sivan to breakthrough artists like Chappell Roan, Slayyyter, and G FLIP.

Across 2023 and 2024, GLAAD has heavily campaigned for more trans and non-binary stories to be told across the media in an effort to combat the concerning number of bills targeting trans youth and trans healthcare in the US.

You may like to watch

This year, the organisation notes that a wide range of their award nominees have centered trans and non-binary people and issues “in timely nuanced, and empowering ways.”

Of the 30 TV shows nominated across categories like Outstanding New TV Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Drama Series, 10 feature trans or non-binary characters.

They include popular releases like Our Flag Means Death, Doctor Who, Sex Education, and 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Doctor Who is among the ten TV series nominated that features a trans or non-binary character. (BBC)

Of the 10 documentaries nominated, seven feature trans or non-binary people, as well as three of the 25 nominees for Children’s and Kids & Family Programming.

And, of the 10 games nominated for Outstanding Video Game, the five that feature trans and non-binary characters are Baldur’s Gate 3, Goodbye Volcano, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Thirsty Suitors, and Too Hot To Handle 2.

At each annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony, a number of projects are selected for Special Recognition Awards.

This non-competitive category is reserved for projects that don’t fit into a specific category but successfully shine a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community in innovative ways.

Among the recipients of this year’s Special Recognition Award are Netflix’s The Dads, the Love in Gravity podcast, and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place on 14 March in Los Angeles and on 11 May in New York.

See a full list of nominations here.