Everyone is thirsting over this ‘sexy DILF vampire’ in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched globally on August 3rd – and there’s one character in the LGBTQ+ friendly game that’s got everyone in a mesmerised bloodthirsty frenzy: a sexy vampire daddy called Astarion.

If you haven’t yet heard of the phenomenon that is Baldur’s Gate 3, the whimsical role-playing video game based on Dungeons & Dragons developed by Larian Studios, then you’re missing out on a real treat. The game has become a smash hit – potentially one of the biggest games of the year.

As the third game in the Baldur’s Gate series, the story introduces a new fan favourite – Astarion, a “High-Elf Rogue” who has “prowled the night as a vampire spawn for centuries”.

Not only is he described as an “Elder Vampire who will seduce any fool with a pulse”, but paired with his alluring gaze, curly white hair, taunting sarcasm and ravishing personality, it’s easy to see exactly why he’s got thirsty gamers wrapped around his elegant little finger.

You can even coax Astarion into a gay bear sex scene: and we mean “bear” very literally.

If you play your cards right and encourage Astarion and Halsin, a druid, to form a romantic relationship then a sex scene ensures that involves Halsin turning into a bear. What happens in the Forgotten Realms stays in the Forgotten Realms.

Astarion’s Grindr username = daddy4bear (Larian Studios)

Many players took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok, sharing thirst trap edits to express their largely NSFW thoughts and feelings about Astarion – and honestly, who can blame them?

"mod that removes astarion's wrinkles" "mod that smooths out astarion's face" shut the hell up these are the only astarion mods that matter pic.twitter.com/7lRNDGZLhZ — aquila 🌘 CASTLEVANIA MONTH (@belllmonts) September 19, 2023

#bg3 making Astarion beg for se/x has opened my third eye this is all i can think about now oh my god she's going to destroy him pic.twitter.com/YfusuGmMse — hermione🫀🦇 (@thorlokid) September 19, 2023

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 really “the queerest game of all time”?

If sexy DILF vampires weren’t enough to drag you headset first into this magical RPG, the game has been dubbed by many players the “queerest game of all time”, and it certainly has a good claim to that title.

Not only can you romance characters regardless of gender identity, Larian Studios have been widely praised for their work creating trans-inclusive options within the character customisation screens.

Absolutely smashing the gender binary, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to choose one of four “body types” rather than presenting typical binary gender options. What’s more, the game allows you to customise your character right down to their genitals – even offering a range of pubic hair styles – and their pronouns.

What’s more, customising your body type or genitals will also not cause your in-game voice to change, proving that trans-inclusivity within gaming really is genuinely achievable.

Some members of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community have even created mods that allow for further body modifications. Creator Noctilumi’s mod (via Nexus Mods) allows for accurate representation of trans-masculine bodies by modifying “Body 3 and Body 1” from the given options.

Transgender Youtube star, actress and playright Abigail Thorn also voices a character in Baldur’s Gate 3: Nocturne, an NPC players encounter in Act Three, specifically found in the House of Grief.

In short, there’s no doubt Baldur’s Gate 3 is certainly the perfect game to enjoy this autumn as the nights draw in and the spooky season approaches.

After all, what could be better than being gay and doing crime with a sexy vampire daddy by your side?

