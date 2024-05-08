Selling the OC star Austin Victoria has insisted that he is heterosexual after season three of the Netflix real estate drama saw bisexual co-star Sean Palmieri allege that Austin had come on to him in the past.

The fiery scenes in the Selling Sunset spin-off series saw Sean claiming that Austin and his wife liked to ‘experiment’ and had propositioned him, and that Austin had previously told him: “If I wasn’t married, the things I would do”.

During a fight that would have Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn proud, Sean alleged: “You told me when we were friends, you gave me all this little stuff that you and your wife are into.

“I don’t care if you’re doing these foursomes, flipping, doing all this kind of stuff… Austin, you made a move [on me and] you’re mad that I’m not into [it].”

When Sean tells people Austin and his wife tried to have a threesome with him, all hell breaks loose in the office.



Selling the OC Season 3 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/1o6Su0o5nr — Netflix (@netflix) May 3, 2024

In response, Austin told Sean: “You’re disgusting. You think everybody hits on you. You’re not hot, bro. I would never f**king want to hit on you.”

Now, the claims have now been refuted (again) by Austin in a lengthy Instagram statement in which he has attempts to “set the record straight…”

“I’m a straight man,” Austin, 33, wrote. “I love my wife and we have never and will never ‘experiment.’”

Dismissing Sean’s claims, the reality star added: “In reality TV, you can quite literally make anything up and it’s your word vs theirs. Scary stuff.”

He went on to insist he supported the LGBTQ+ community despite the denial, writing: “Love is Love! I agree with this 100%. I love my LGBTQ+ friends and I have and always will support them. Period.”

Sean has yet to take to social media to make a statement regarding the claims made in the series.

Selling the OC is available to stream on Netflix.