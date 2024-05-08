The individual who allegedly inspired the character of Martha in Richard Gad’s autobiographical stalker drama Baby Reindeer will appear opposite Piers Morgan to ‘set the record straight’.

The smash-hit Netflix series, which was released last month and created by bisexual comedian Richard Gadd, tells the story of struggling comedian Donny’s (Gadd) traumatic ordeal with a stalker called Martha, played by Pride star Jessica Gunning.

Baby Reindeer has gripped viewers, with some even trying to find “Martha” in real life, despite calls from Gadd for fans to stop doing so.

Now, a woman named Fiona Harvey, who PinkNews had previously chosen not to name, has revealed her identity and is set set to give her side of the story in a new interview on YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored tomorrow night (9 May).

According to the Metro, Harvey, who previously said she might sue Netflix over the depiction of Martha, will “set the record straight after being unmasked by fans of the hit show”.

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show.

Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’

Is she a psycho stalker?

Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩

The show will mark Harvey’s first first televised interview, though she previously spoke to Scottish publication the Daily Record about the show – in which Martha is sent to prison – claiming it is “all made up”.

“I’ve not been to prison. I don’t know where the four-and-a-half years and nine months comes in. None of this happened. It’s a load of rubbish,” she claimed.

“Gadd needs to prove I went to jail which just didn’t happen. I’ve never been sent to jail. That is blatantly obvious.

“Police at your door would be the first thing, then you’d be charged, then you would have a trial. Then you’d be fined or something or go to prison,” she continued. She also added that she is a “perfectly capable lawyer” and would represent herself during any potential legal action.

Baby Reindeer is streaming now on Netflix.