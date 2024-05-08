Equal marriage opponent Kate Forbes has been appointed as Scotland’s new deputy first minister by John Swinney after he was sworn in.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP takes over from Shona Robinson, who resigned from the role alongside former first minister Humza Yousaf this month after a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens broke down.

In a statement, Forbes said she was “deeply honoured” to accept the role and said it was a “moment of extraordinary privilege.”

“Having previously served in Cabinet, I know the duty that all ministers have to reflect the Government’s priorities and the missions to drive them,” she said.

“I look forward to working with John and Cabinet colleagues, delivering for the people of Scotland and building a better country.”

Forbes became notorious during the SNP leadership race in early 2023 after she publically declared her opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion, and having children outside of marriage.

During an interview with Channel 4 News Forbes said that, while she promised not to roll back any rights of LGBTQ+ people, she firmly believed marriage is between a man and a woman.

SNP members told PinkNews at the time that Forbes becoming leader would “kill the party.“

“All of us were aware that this was part of her personal belief system,” one SNP member, who asked not to be named, told PinkNews.

“There is a feeling within the LGBT membership of, we tried to tell you this is what she was and you didn’t listen to us. There’s some schadenfreude.”

Scotland’s new first minister, John Swinney, said he was “very pleased” to appoint Kate Forbes as deputy, adding that he looks forward to working with her.

SNP First Minister, John Swinney. (Getty)

“She is an immensely talented politician and her new role will prove critical as we focus on our key commitments of eradicating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting economic growth,” he said.

Swinney announced his intention to run for the position on 2 May during a press conference, saying he would not be an “interim leader” during his time in the position.

“I am offering to lead my party through the Westminster elections, to lead us beyond the 2026 elections, to contest, which I intend to win for the SNP and for Scotland.”