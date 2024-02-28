Justin Timberlake ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates.

Justin Timberlake recently announced the UK and European dates on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will perform his first shows in Europe in a number of years, with dates planned in London, Berlin, Manchester, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and more.

It’ll be in support of his forthcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which features recently released singles “Selfish” and “Drown”.

He last performed in Europe in 2018 as part of the Man of the Woods Tour, so tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale.

Ahead of them going on general sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices, the seating plan and more for Justin Timberlake’s UK and European tour dates below.

What are the Justin Timberlake ticket prices?

It was confirmed that standard seated tickets for Justin Timberlake’s tour will be priced at the following:

£148.95

£109.95

£87.50

£58.95

While VIP packages – including seats that are placed on the B stage – will be priced at:

VIP standing – £1,023.40

TN Kids Barstool VIP Experience – £918.70

TN Kids Hightop Table VIP Experience – £747.70

TN Kids Stage Bar VIP Experience – £511.70

What’s the seating plan?

This is the layout for Justin Timberlake’s shows in the UK and Europe. It will feature floor and tiered seated sections, with VIP stools and tables on the B stage. There will also be a limited standing section surrounding the B stage.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 1 March via Ticketmaster.

