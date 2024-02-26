Justin Timberlake announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Justin Timberlake has announced UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will bring his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to arenas across Europe this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 1 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 26 July in Krakow and head to the likes of Berlin, Antwerp, Cologne, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Lyon.

The UK leg of the tour will see him headline shows at Manchester’s Co-op Live, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s O2 Arena.

You may like to watch

It’ll be in support of his forthcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which features recently released singles “Selfish” and “Drown”.

It marks his first LP since 2018, following up Man of the Woods, and it will be released on 15 March.

Fans can also expect to hear material from his back catalogue including “SexyBack”, “Mirrors”, “Suit & Tie” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling”.

The news of his European tour follows up the North American leg, which kicks off on 29 April in Vancouver.

He’s recently added dates in November and December across the US and Canada due to “overwhelming demand”.

You can find out how to get tickets and the full schedule for Justin Timberlake’s European tour below.

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 1 March via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week. This includes an O2 priority sale from 10am on 28 February. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

There’s an album bundle presale from 10am on 28 February. This is available for those who have pre-ordered the album from his official store. You’ll be emailed details with a unique link/code to access this.

There’s also a Live Nation presale from 10am on 29 February. This is available for those with a Live Nation account and you can sign up for free on the website.

For the European presale info you can check your local listing below.