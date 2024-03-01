Lions, tigers and influencers? Oh my! The stately home which marks the backdrop to the thriller Saltburn has been “invaded” by influencers, the owner has revealed.

The queer thriller quickly gained a cult following after its shocking sex scenes — including the infamous bathwater moment — and has also put Northamptonshire on the map after an influx of tourists.

Most filming for the movie takes place at an estate in the English countryside at Drayton House in the region. Charles Stopford Sackville, the current owner of the 700-year-old mansion, said he was unprepared for the sheer amount of attention his home would get following the release.

For a film aimed at Gen Z viewers and features queer-coded moments between heartthrob Jacob Elordi and Barry Kheogan, as well as a fully-nude dance scene from the latter to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor”, we can’t imagine why.

The owner told the Mail on Sunday: “I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering.

“How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over,” said Sackville.

Although the home is private and is not usually open to the public, there is a public footpath which runs through the state. The owner, however, reported that “more than 50” trespassers had been caught in private areas by staff patrolling the grounds.

“Most people are fairly good, but some get a bit inquisitive, let’s say,” he said.

Google searches for “Holidays in Northamptonshire” have experienced an 11,000% increase over the past month, according to data from booking software Bókun, with fans desperate to visit the filming location.

However, the owner could be in luck, as recent data revealed that the Oxford University campus — where the movie is also filmed — is the most searched-for location in the film.

Spin Genie analysed Instagram posts, TikTok views and Google searches for the campus, which has garnered almost 8 million hits since the film’s release.

Samuel Jeffries, the senior growth marketing manager of Bókun, said: “The influence of cult media on tourism is a fascinating phenomenon that continues to shape travel trends globally. We’ve witnessed this with iconic franchises such as Harry Potter, Downton Abbey and Friends, where on-screen magic translates into real-world tourism, breathing new life into destinations.

“It’s remarkable how a film can not only captivate its audience but inspire them to want to explore the locations where their favourite scenes were filmed. What is particularly interesting about Saltburn is it currently shows no signs of slowing down,” he continued.

“That sustained interest reflects the appeal of the movie overall. We are excited to see how this trend unfolds and how it contributes to the broader evolution of the tourism industry.”