Jacob Elordi ‘very proud’ of jaw-droppingly explicit Saltburn scene with Barry Keoghan

Jacob Elordi has revealed how he was “proud” of one of the most talked-about, and explicit, scenes in new provocative thrilled Saltburn.

The new film stars Elordi (Euphoria) as aristocrat Felix Catton who lures Oxford scholarship student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) into his dangerously erotic world. The film is directed by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman).

Oliver is sucked into the cult-like and sadistic world of the mega-rich, and the movie depicts several sexual scenes between him, and Felix.

In a new interview with Variety, Elordi reflected on one particular moment which left viewers shocked – and him feeling “proud”.

During the sexually-charged scene, as Oliver grows increasingly obsessed with Felix, he watches Felix masturbating in a bathtub. As the scene reaches its climax, Oliver then licks up Felix’s semen from around the tub drain.

“I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine” Jacob Elordi joked to the publication. “I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

Elsewhere, Keoghan’s character humps a cemetery plot. The Banshees of Insherin actor revealed the thought process behind the shocking scene, saying “the gravesite was sort of like a collaboration with me and Emerald.”

“On the day, I was like, ‘Can I try something?’ I wanted to see what the next level of obsession was. So I asked for a closed set. I wanted to see where it went. It could have gone completely wrong but I think it moved the story.”

Although there are no explicit LGBTQ+ characters in the film, in a PinkNews interview with Fennell she explained that queerness is imbued into “the fabric” of the story.

“Absolutely,” she said when asked if Saltburn was a queer thriller.

“This is a film entirely about desire, and that desire takes every conceivable manifestation, and it’s so important. Yeah, of course, [queerness is] part of the very fabric of the film,” she concluded.

Saltburn is Fennell’s sophomore feature, and, described as equal parts “hilarious” and “gloriously twisted”, it delves into the psychosexual fantasies of the egregiously rich.

The deliciously unhinged film – also starring Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan and Richard E. Grant – is set in the mid-2000s and follows working-class student Oliver whose life quickly unravels after he is invited to Felix’s eponymous family estate.

Saltburn is now out in UK cinemas.