Non-binary teacher shuts down LGBTQ+ ‘indoctrination’ classroom fears with kid-friendly answers

A non-binary and bisexual teacher has shut down LGBTQ+ “indoctrination” classroom fears with child-friendly answers.

The US has faced a number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in schools, with Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill, Virginia’s anti-trans policies, and Utah almost instilling a bill which would have banned Pride flags in classrooms.

There’s an ever-growing list of US States succumbing to the Republican-backed parental rights movement that is carelessly taking control of the education system and restricting students’ rights to privacy, freedom of speech and expression, and safety.

But one teacher is standing proud in their identity and sexual orientation, as they educate people online about how to handle children’s questions and educate students on the LGBTQ+ community.

Desmond Fambrini is a learning specialist in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, and began their video: “I’m a non-binary, bisexual learning specialist and teacher. These are the conversations that you’re very afraid of.

“‘Are you a boy or a girl?'”

“I was born a boy, good question. Back to math though,” Fambrini responded.

“‘Why do you wear makeup?'”, was the next question on the list. To this, Fambrini replied: “I like the way it makes me look, pretty simple. [It’s] the same reason why other people wear it.”

To the third question on the list, “‘Are you married? Do you have a girlfriend?'”, the teacher responded professionally, shutting down any conversations about their personal life: “I can’t answer that. That’s personal information, it doesn’t have to do with school.”

The next question, “‘Your makeup is pretty, am I allowed to wear makeup?'”, received this response: “Thanks for saying it’s pretty. I’m not allowed to give you makeup at school, that’s up to you and your parents.”

“‘Why does your makeup make you look so, like, tan?'”, is another question which Fambrini receives. To this, they say: “I’m actually Black. I’m Italian and Nigerian, good question.”

“‘Do I call you Mr or Miss?'”, is another question familiar to the teacher. “You can just call me Desmond,” they respond. “But in the end, I can’t control what you call me.”

They conclude: “All jokes aside, the conversations that you’re so worried about are very, very easy, and very, very fast.

“Kids are not as ‘confused’ as you think they are. I’m a guy who wears makeup – you want to call it non-binary, gender fluid, fine.

“And here’s the kicker, kids don’t actually care about sexuality. They’re not actually going to ask, and if they do, pretty simple to tell them that they’ve overstepped and that’s a personal matter that doesn’t have to do with school.

“The indoctrination you’re afraid of isn’t real.”