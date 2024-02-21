Unhinged fans say the new Dune 2 popcorn bucket doubles up as a sex toy

Dune: Part Two is set to be released in cinemas in a matter of days, and unhinged fans are all saying the same thing: the themed popcorn bucket looks like a sex toy.

The follow-up to the sci-fi/adventure film which features Timothée Chalamet as the lead role is slated for a 29 February release in the US and Australia and a 1 March release in the UK.

According to the synopsis, the second instalment sees “Paul Atreides uniting with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family”.

“Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

AMC Theatres in the States has already released a limited-edition Dune 2 popcorn bucket to promote the film, and it has fallen victim to online meme-ing based on its — erm — unfortunate design.

Of course, actual fans of the franchise will be aware that the $20-$30 bucket is based on the terrifying sandworms from the fictional story. But the unhinged among us have compared the Dune 2 bucket to a sex toy – believing it resembles a Fleshlight, or a masturbatory aid.

You may like to watch

“The dune 2 popcorn bucket looks like a pocket p*ssy,” said one X (formerly Twitter) user. “Dune 2 Fleshlight…I mean popcorn bucket,” said another.

“I’ll take one dune bucket, extra butter, hold the popcorn,” joked a different user. “Marketing team went crazy with this one,” said a fourth.

“‘What’s wrong babe? You’ve barely touched your Dune 2 fleshlight popcorn bucket’,” someone else penned.

“What’s wrong babe? You’ve barely touched your Dune 2 fleshlight popcorn bucket” https://t.co/2a01rYiB3b — 🦇the hex girlfriend 🌙🎃 (@methlab4_qt) January 26, 2024

American drag queen Katya chimed in on the discourse, writing on X: “The way I’m about to goon out Lauren Boebert style for Dune 2.

“No baby is safe from my vape smoke, no man will escape my wanton clutch, and no p*ssy will go unjerked off in that thee-ayy-ter miss honey. Call the police! It’s popcorn time. !!!”

Another quipped: “If this tweet gets 5,000 likes then I’ll f*ck the Dune popcorn bucket,” while another in the comments joked: “Like you haven’t already.” That’s enough internet for one day.

The way I’m about to goon out Lauren Boebert style for Dune 2. No baby is safe from my vape smoke, no man will escape my wanton clutch, and no pussy will go unjerked off in that thee-ayy-ter miss honey. Call the police! It’s popcorn time. !!! — Katya (@katya_zamo) February 16, 2024

PinkNews has contacted a representative of AMC Theatres for a comment on the matter.

Of course, it’s probably recommended that those with a penis don’t use their popcorn bucket in this way. You can check out all the best sex toys here.