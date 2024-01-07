Saltburn star Jacob Elordi has revealed that Barry Keoghan wasn’t the first choice to play the film’s thirsty lead role – and fans have many thoughts about this revelation.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, Saltburn – a blackly comedic psychological thriller – sees Oliver Quick (Keoghan) become enamoured with popular posh boy Felix Catton (Elordi), while they’re studying at Oxford University.

The pair bond, and Felix invites Oliver to stay at his family’s ancestral home, Saltburn, over the summer.

Anyone who’s watched the film will know that Keoghan utterly stole the show with his uncanny and disturbing performance as Oliver. Queer and straight folks alike have not stopped talking about the infamous bathtub scene or the graveyard moment.

So, it came as a bit of a surprise to fans when Elordi revealed that another A-list actor could have played Oliver instead: Wonka star Timothée Chalamet.

While chatting about what attracted them to their Saltburn roles with British Vogue, Elordi and Keoghan admitted they had been fans of Fennell for a while.

Elordi, who had already been cast as Felix, said that he was there when the director was kicking around ideas for who to play Oliver.

“Then, she said she wanted Timothée Chalamet for it, and I said, ‘Have you thought about Barry Keoghan?’” Elordi quipped, prompting a fit of laughter from Keoghan.

However, some fans were not laughing after Elordi’s passing comment.

Several folks shared that they were firmly in Team Keoghan. They feel that Barry Keoghan was “perfect” for the Saltburn role and that Timothée Chalamet would have ruined the vibe.

Barry was perfect for the role and had amazing chemistry with Jacob. — Moses (@shorlamoses) January 4, 2024

Timothee in Saltburn would feel like a straight washed attempt on the infamous peach scene from Call Me By Your Name. I feel like the real story here is that the film should've been about Farleigh and Oliver…they were the most compelling dynamic tbh https://t.co/yYy0YFVplr — ValleyWitch ☽ (@NINETIESWITCH) January 4, 2024

The fact that Timothée Chalamet was supposed to play Oliver in "Saltburn" baffles me because imagine seeing "Wonka" and then straight afterwards seeing "Saltburn", I could not imagine Timothée Chalamet doing *those scenes* pic.twitter.com/brxsHgU46R — aimz 💋🎀 (@2036myyearfr) January 4, 2024

barry could’ve done call me by your name but timothée could’ve never done saltburn https://t.co/AVOcjKHJ4T — ☽ 𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖑⁷ (@kxtvxughn) January 5, 2024

barry could have done bones and all but timothee couldn’t have done saltburn https://t.co/CbVEYLxlDy — maddie (@oldhippiemusic) January 5, 2024

I have been seeing tweets saying that there was a chance that Timothée could've been cast as Oliver in Saltburn, but I just don't see him in that type of role. If he were to play in that film, I could picture him as Felix, but definitely not Oliver. — Je Rêve De Timmy (@DreamyTimo) January 4, 2024

Others simply wondered what the film could have been like if Chalamet had been cast as the lead in Saltburn., while some users felt that some of the film’s more risqué scenes would’ve felt even more “shocking” with the Dune star.

That’s why I wish Timmy did the film instead. It’s almost expected of Barry to perform all the salacious and evil things Oliver does in Saltburn. But for Timothée to do all that???? Now THAT would’ve been shocking and surprising. https://t.co/D2aZKpeweU — MrSinister (@MrSinister911) January 4, 2024

no, you don't understand, if Timmy had been in Saltburn I would have absolutely FROKE out!!! I imagine he'd play Felix, but watch his crazy ass get all freaky and play Oliver 👀 — …her? (@sheluvsmyscent) January 6, 2024

Perhaps there’s an alternate universe in which Timothée Chalamet did play Oliver in Saltburn, but nevertheless, Barry Keoghan couldn’t have embodied the role more perfectly, so we can’t imagine anyone else!