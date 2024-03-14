Bleachers announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Bleachers have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The run of shows will see Jack Antonoff and co. head to the UK, Germany, France and Netherlands in late 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

The tour will see them headline London’s Brixton Academy on 27 August, following their sets on the main stage of Reading and Leeds Festival.

They’ll then head to Cologne, Berlin, Paris and finish up in Amsterdam with a show on 4 September.

It’ll be in support of their recently released self-titled album, which features singles “Tiny Moves”, “Me Before You”, “Alma Mater” and “Modern Girl”.

This year they’ll also tour across North America, including a set at Coachella in April.

The group will then perform in the likes of Kansas City, Chicago, Nashville, Boston and Washington across May and June.

The tour will finish up with their biggest headline show to date at the iconic Madison Square Garden on 4 October.

You can find out their full European tour schedule and ticket details including presale info below.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale from 10am local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

A presale takes place from 10am local time on 20 March. Fans can sign up to the group’s official website here to access tickets early.

Other presales are taking place across the week and you can check your local listing below for more details.