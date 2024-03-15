The feud between rappers 50 Cent and Young Buck has been ongoing for a while, but it’s taken a sharp descent into homophobia and transphobia with the most recent series of taunts.

On Thursday (March 14), 50 Cent posted an old picture on Instagram of him posing with someone he suggests is a transgender woman, while Young Buck stands awkwardly off to the side.

Above the image, text read: “That time Young buck refused a pic with Caitlyn Jenner.”

In the caption, 50 Cent wrote: “Didn’t make sense when we was taking the pic, but it makes whole lot of sense now. That boy like them boys!”

Young Buck responded on his Instagram story, saying: “Dam bro @50cent… if ya miss me just say dat… Tell a n**** happy birthday if you gone mention me.”

50 Cent previously accused Buck of being gay for having an alleged relationship with a transgender woman, writing in an offensive, spelling-error-ridden and since-deleted social media post in 2019 that “if your in a relationship with a tr***y, your gay”.

He added: “That’s a boy, Boy. It’s cool Buck you gonna be down at the gay bars.”

In an interview in 2021, Young Buck claimed he had been “catfished” by a transgender woman, saying: “It was one of those things where I was catfished out of some shit pretty much. When that s**t first happened, man, just to be honest with you, it f**ked me up like it would f**k anybody up.”

He made sure to confirm that he doesn’t have “a problem with them people”, referring to trans people.

Young Buck said he had been set up and that he wasn’t gay, despite 50 Cent continually insisting he was, asserting: “Ain’t shit gay about me. I ain’t got a problem with no gay people.”

Young Buck and 50 Cent have been taking swipes at each other since their falling out in the late 2000s, with Young Buck accusing 50 Cent of having a vendetta against him.

Their ongoing beef has been simmering ever since Young Buck was expelled from the hip-hop group G-Unit, which was formed by 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks.

“I don’t know what I did to make him want to see me not feed my children,” Buck said during an appearance on Wildride! with Steve-O.

“50’s his own person, but I would never wish death or wanna see him not be able to feed his family. Yeah, we had our misunderstandings — I don’t even call them beefs.

“But to do some of the things that he’s done in attempt to try to discredit my name, discredit me as a person, to damage my character and put out all these false narratives of different things in regards to certain craziness that I’ve went through. Why are you doing this to me?!” he explained.

Young Buck has also blamed 50 Cent for forcing the former into bankruptcy, because the latter allegedly stopped Young Buck from putting out music.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has expressed homophobia and transphobia towards Young Buck: he also posted many memes and jokes during the 2020 Coronavirus lockdown about Young Buck being gay.