TV presenter and PinkNews Awards host Rylan has revealed what he’d do if he was in charge of British politics, suggesting that the UK should operate on a system of party-free democracy.

Speaking to PinkNews at the PinkNews Awards 2023, sponsored by Lloyds Bank, the author and former This Morning presenter admitted that if he were made prime minister for the day, he’d want to hand back the power to the people.

“First thing that I’d enact is partyless politics“, the out gay TV personality said. “We’d get rid of Labour, we’d get rid of Conservatives, we’d get rid of every single party. We’d have a Prime Minister that’s voted for – which is obviously me – and then MPs are selected from any party.

“Out of all them MPs, they come into Parliament, and everyone can have it out, because it’s better if we work together.”

In addition to voicing his support for the break-up of political parties, the 34-year-old reflected on the increasingly hostile climate for the LGBTQ+ community in Britain.

Figures released by the Home Office indicate that transphobic hate crimes have risen by 11 per cent over the last year, to 4,732 incidents in 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, prime minister Rishi Sunak has come under fire in recent weeks for his remarks at the recent Conservative party conference, in which he said the British public were being “bullied” into believing that “people can be any sex they want to be”.

Rylan is host of the PinkNews Awards 2023, sponsored by Lloyds Bank (PinkNews)

Asked what the biggest threat to the LGBTQ+ community is today, Rylan replied it is “shallow-minded dickh*ads.”

“Genuinely, I think that is the biggest threat the community has got today. It’s always been that way, but we’ll keep carrying on, and they can go f**k themselves,” he said.

Despite the rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, Rylan urged people to find hope in the fact that younger queer people are able to “live their life how they wanna do it”.

“The thing bringing me the most hope about the community is looking at 17, 18, 19-year-olds in this community not being frightened to be who they wanna be and live their life how they wanna do it,” he said.

“I’m 35 next week, which isn’t exactly old in the grand scheme of life, but some of the confidence I see in the younger generation is beautiful to see. Good luck to them, I hope they an easier time than we all did.”