Reneé Rapp appears to have announced that she’s appearing on Sesame Street, and it’s the TV takeover we never knew we needed.

The Mean Girls star has already graced viewers with her presence on Saturday Night Live, where she hard-launched as a lesbian and even made out with Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi.

But now, it appears that her next televised moment will be even more iconic, as the star prepares to share the screen with none other than Elmo and friends.

Making the surprising announcement, Rapp took to Instagram on 19 March to share a sweet moment with the little red monster. She also posted a throwback picture in the carousel of herself as a baby wearing Elmo slippers, which might be the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

“Mom I was literally on Sesame Street,” she posted beneath the images. While a launch date for the collaboration hasn’t yet been announced, Elmo did respond in the comments section, writing: “Let’s be besties forever and ever!”

It comes as the beloved Sesame Street character took to X to kindly ask how people were doing, not expecting millions of people to respond in dire need of therapy. Our poor little pal was trauma-dumped on by the masses.

In a 29 January tweet that has since been viewed over 174 million times, the popular Sesame Street children’s character asked, simply: “How is everybody doing?”

This sparked a tsunami of negative responses, with many people quote-tweeting the original question and adding their own nihilistic replies: many of them darkly funny and very relatable.

One of the top responses to Elmo on Twitter/X, itself retweeted over 100,000 times, was “Elmo I’m gonna be real I am at my f**king limit.”

One much less NSFW reply was posted by rapper and singer-songwriter” T Pain, who said: “I’m just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean.”

While Florida politician Jared Moskowitz tweeted: “Not well. I serve in Congress.” Meanwhile, YouTuber Steven McInerney added: “The world is burning around us, Elmo.”.

Hopefully, the upcoming episode with Rapp is a little more optimistic.