Megan Thee Stallion announces ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour dates and ticket details

Megan Thee Stallion has announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper will take the upcoming tour to venues across North America, Europe and the UK from mid May through to July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 22 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

After teasing the tour earlier this month, the “Hiss” rapper has confirmed the dates and venues on the Hot Girl Summer Tour.

There’s 27 dates in total, kicking off in Minneapolis on 14 May and heading to the likes of Chicago, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas and Houston to name a few.

While the UK and European leg includes shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London as well as Cologne, Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin.

In January she teased the tour in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, saying: “Oh, we’re having the tour this year.”

“The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since 2019,” she added.

Megan also hinted that a full album is coming ahead of the summer, saying: “So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

The LP would follow up 2022’s Traumazine and is expected to feature singles “Cobra” and the number one hit “Hiss”.

You can find out everything we know so far about Megan Thee Stallion’s tour and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 22 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

A Hotties presale is currently taking place for all dates for fans who are signed up to the rapper’s mailing list via store.megantheestallion.com. You’ll receive details on how to access tickets early.

In the UK an O2 priority sale takes place from 20 March. You can access this via the O2 mobile app.

There’s also individual venues presales taking place on 20-21 March and you can check your local listing below for more details.

These are the confirmed cities and venues for the Hot Girl Summer Tour: