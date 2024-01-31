Megan Thee Stallion teases ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour dates announcement

Megan Thee Stallion has teased the Hot Girl Summer tour dates – and this is everything we know so far.

The rapper appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on 30 January and revealed some details about a tour for 2024.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year,” she said.

“The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since 2019.”

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

The rapper has performed at huge festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury, Wireless, Reading and Leeds and headlined LA Pride.

However she’s yet to headline her own world tour, so fans will be hoping that the Hot Girl Summer Tour will visit their city.

She also hinted that a full album is coming ahead of the summer, saying: “So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

The LP would follow up her debut Good News, featuring hit “Body” and 2022’s Traumazine, which featured tracks like “Her” and “Plan B”.

The rapper recently released two snake-themed singles, with “Cobra” in November and “Hiss” in January, which are both expected to be lifted from her upcoming third album.

In the interview she said: “2024 so far is very lit, I’m already working my butt off. I’m trying to keep the Hotties happy. They’re fussing at me right now like, ‘where’s the music?'”.

She also discussed her appearance on the Mean Girls soundtrack, which saw her collaborate with Renee Rapp on “Not My Fault”.

“It’s really insane beacuse Mean Girls has been my favourite movie since forever. I would be like ‘Regina George? Yeah that’s really me’, like I really resonate with this character because I feel like she was running her life.”

Keep an eye out on PinkNews as we’ll give you the latest news on Megan Thee Stallion tour dates and ticket details.