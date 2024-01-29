Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori confronted by man in the street

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were confronted in the street in Los Angeles, when a bystander shouted: “You ain’t s***, boy.”

West and Censori were accosted as they walked to their car. The rapper, now known as Ye, didn’t respond to the insults, either verbally or physically.

In footage released by TMZ, the individual slowly follows the couple to their car, then steps in front of the vehicle as West starts to drive off, telling the star he is in his territory, and referring to Lucifer and the devil as well as making hand gestures.

The man then moves away but continues to shout insults while surrounded by photographers and members of the public encouraging him to leave the couple alone.

West eventually manages to drive off.

Fans were quick to come to the rapper’s defence online, with one writing: “Being a celebrity is not even possible. Imagine someone throwing insults at you, and you can’t even reply. Ye, just minding his business.”

Another said: “Some people need to be taught lessons,” while a third wrote: “Kanye’s silence shows how mature he truly is.”

West and Censori were reportedly married in an unofficial ceremony in Beverly Hills in December 2022, not long after the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. But last November, architect Censori was spotted returning to her home country of Australia on her own.