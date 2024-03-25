Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger announces Broadway dates and ticket details

Sunset Boulevard has announced details of its Broadway run – and this is how to get tickets.

The West End smash hit will transfer to New York City for a run at the St. James Theatre from 28 September.

The new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will star Nicole Scherzinger in the lead role of Norma Desmond.

She’ll be joined by her London co-stars Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young and David Thaxton, who will reprise their roles of Joe Gillis, Betty Schaefer and Max Von Mayerling in their Broadway debuts.

The Jamie Lloyd-directed production follows movie star Norma Desmond who is haunted by her memoires and dreams as she yearns for a return to the big screen.

Struggling screenwriter Francis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

You may like to watch

The musical is “drenched in champagne and cynicism” as it scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The show’s revival was a huge success in London during its limited run at the Savoy Theatre on the West End.

The production won seven WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger.

Plus it recently received a leading 11 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best Musical Revival and acting nominations for Scherzinger, Thaxton, Francis and Hodgett Young.

Alongside the Broadway announcement, they’ve also confirmed a live album of the show, which was recorded by the cast at the Savoy Theatre.

It will be released globally in October and those who have ordered tickets for the Broadway or West End run will receive pre-order access from 10 April.

You can find out Sunset Boulevard ticket details, including presale info below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get Sunset Boulevard tickets

Presale tickets will be available from 2 April. You can sign up for access at sunsetblvdbroadway.com.

You’ll receive details via email with a unique link to access priority tickets.

Tickets will then be released in a general sale, which you can buy from Ticketmaster.

The show’s Broadway previews will begin on 28 September, with an official opening date of 20 October at the St. James Theatre.