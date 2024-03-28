Twenty One Pilots ticket prices revealed for their ‘Clancy World Tour’ dates

Twenty One Pilots recently announced details of The Clancy World Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

After teasing the tour with billboards across the globe, the duo confirmed their world tour, which will take place across 2024 and 2025.

Their tour will begin in North America on 15 August with a headline show in Denver, before stopping off at arenas across the US and Canada.

They’ll then head to Australia and New Zealand in late 2024 for four headline shows and Europe in early 2025.

This will kick off in Hamburg on 7 April and head to the likes of Prague, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam and Paris.

The UK leg of the tour will see Twenty One Pilots perform in Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast and Manchester before finishing up with two nights at London’s O2 on 13-14 May.

Ahead of the general sale, a number of presales are taking place so fans can get their hands on tickets early.

If you’re looking to secure tickets in the presale or general sale this week, you’ll be wondering how much tickets cost for the tour.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about Twenty One Pilots ticket prices.

What are the Twenty One Pilots ticket prices

The ticket prices for a number of shows have been confirmed ahead of them going on sale. It’s not yet known if there will be VIP packages and dynamic ticket pricing but this will be confirmed across the next week.

These are the Twenty One Pilots ticket prices for their Clancy World Tour.

UK: £58.45 – £92.50 incl. fees

North America: $55 – $160 plus fees

How to get presale tickets

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale at twentyonepilots.com/tour.

If you’re in North America, then you’ll be sent a unique password on how to access the presale ahead of 2 April.

Presale tickets will then be released for the US and Canada shows from 10am local time on 2 April.

While UK and European fans will be emailed access codes and instructions from 7pm BST / 8pm CEST on 2 April.

And the presale will take place from 10am local time on 3 April.

The general sale then takes place from 10am local time on 5 April via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.